Prithviraj Sukumaran And Ranjith's Films That Are A Must-watch For Fans 

Prithviraj Sukumaran made his debut in the film industry in 1999 and in his three-decades-long career he has worked with several renowned actors and directors. One such actor and director is with whom he has worked with is Ranjith. The duo has made a few films together and these films have been loved by fans. Take a look at the list of films that Ranjith and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been a part of.

Read Also | Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon's Daughter Alankrita Lists Out House Rules; See Pic

Ranjith and Prithviraj Sukumaran films

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum released in 2020. This film is an action, drama, thriller film that was loved by fans. In this film fans can see Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen as Koshy Kurian, Biju Menon is seen as A. Ayappan Nair and Renjith is seen in the role Kurian John.

Other cast members in this film include Anil Nedumangad and Gauri Nanda. The story of this film revolves around a clash between Ayyappan, who is a senior police officer serving at the Attappadi Police Station and Koshy Kurina who has come to the village of Attappadi with a motive. This film is helmed by Sachy. Take a look at the trailer of the film here.

Read Also | Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates 34th Birthday With Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran; See Viral Pics

Thirakkatha

Thirakkatha is a 2008 film helmed by Ranjith. In this film, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen in a lead role. The film also stars Priyamani, Anoop Menon, Samvrutha Sunil and Ranjith in pivotal roles.

The story of the film revolves around a film director named Akbar. He has an extremely successful debut film and now decides to make a second film that is based on the life of a very popular yesteryear actress named Malavika. The actress is has left working in the industry and has adopted a simple life. Akbar then goes to find her so that he can make the film.

Read Also | Prithviraj Sukumaran Focuses On 'getting Stronger' In His Post-workout Photo

Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee is a film released in the year 2011. Helmed by Ranjith this family drama film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Apart from him Thilakan and Tini Tom were seen in pivotal roles in this film.

The story of this film revolves around an unemployed youth named Jayaprakash played by Prithviraj, He has dreamed of becoming a big man in the real estate business, and to reach the top he has to face a lot of obstacles. The story shows the actor goes on a journey of him achieving his goal.

Read Also | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Upcoming Film On Malabar Hero Variyamkunnath Sparks Hate Campaigns

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.