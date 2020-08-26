Tovino Thomas's Adorable Clicks Surrounded By Dogs Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

South Indian actor Tovino Thomas recently took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with a few dogs of different breeds. He wished his followers on the occasion of International Dog Day while speaking about how amazing the four-legged creatures are. The pictures have been receiving a lot of appreciation as his fans are loving the delightful pictures and happy dogs.

Tovino’s four-legged friends

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures on the occasion of International Dog Day 2020. In the pictures, he could be seen posing with five leashed dogs along with one in his arms. The actor has a bright smile across his face as the little creature in his arms licks him out of affection. Tovino has shut his eyes tightly while he enjoys the moment.

The actor is seen wearing a pair of ripped jeans with a black T-shirt in the adorable pictures put up on his social media. He also appears to be wearing a blue cap while he poses with long hair and grown beard. The dogs, on the other hand, seem happy about being out in the open as most of them stick their tongue out.

In the caption for the post, Tolvino Thomas has spoken about how amazing dogs can be. He has mentioned a quote by W Bruce Cameron, which speaks about the special relationship between a man and his dogs. The actor has wished his followers a happy international dogs day while highlighting that dogs are a man’s best friend. Have a look at the adorable pictures on Tovino Thomas’ Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Tovino Thomas’ fans can be seen appreciating his look in the pictures. They have put their emotions across with the help of various emoticons. A few of his followers are also surprised at the presence of so many dogs in the picture. Have a look at a few comments here.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas will be seen playing the lead role in the superhero film, Minnal Murali. The multilingual film has been directed by Basil Joseph and also stars Guru Somasundaram in a key role. The teaser of the film is expected to be released on August 31, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Tovino Thomas Instagram

