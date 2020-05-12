Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mother Mallika Shares A Stunning Sketch With Son On Mother's Day

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother Mallika Sukumaran commemorated the wonderful day of Mother's Day. She shared a stunning sketch of herself along with son Prithviraj. It was a gift that she received from one of her fans.

Mallika shares a mother-son sketch

Mallika posted a picture of the sketch on her Instagram account. In the caption of the post, she wrote that it is the most precious gift that she has received from Neeleswaram, Kasarkodu, Kerala. She shared that picture was sketched by pen by Biju Allen, who is the son of one of her greatest admirers Sushama. She thanked Allen and said that the picture is beyond words.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also celebrated Mother's Day. He shared a picture of himself along with his mother and his wife, Supriya Menon. In the background, the picture of his father Sukumaran can be seen.

The mother and son share a beautiful bond with each other. Prithviraj had talked about his hard work and how he shed 30 kilos for the movie Aadujeevitham on his Facebook in March. He talked about how he had set a huge goal and had to give everything to this goal while he worked hard to prepare for the film. Sharing this post on her Facebook, Mallika lovingly called him Monu and said that he has her blessings and prayers. She also shared that hard work, dedication, commitment and passion are the qualities that he possesses. She finally said that God is with him always.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is spending his quarantine time away from home. Prithviraj had gone to Jordan to complete his training and transformation for the movie Aadujeevitham. When the lockdown was announced, Prithiviraj, along with 56 others and director Blessy, was in Jordan and are now stuck there. Mallika shared that Prithviraj had informed her about how the shooting was stopped after Jordan was also imposed with COVID-19 restrictions. She shared how they were supposed to wind up in Jordan and were scheduled to go to Algeria next as per their schedule. The shoot was to be done in a desert.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran's next lead role is in the south Indian drama titled Aadujeevitham. The movie is directed by Blessy. The movie is based off on a novel which is written by author Benyamin. The director Blessy has reportedly emailed the Kerala film chamber, asking them to seek help from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

