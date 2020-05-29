Prithviraj Sukumaran Heads Back Home After 7 Days Of Institutional Quarantine

As the lockdown was imposed in India and several other countries, many people were left stranded in foreign lands. Malayalam film star Prithviraj Sukumaran was also among the people to have gotten stranded in a foreign country. He recently came back to India after being stranded in Jordan since March. The actor recently took to his Instagram to announce that his seven days of institutional quarantine has ended.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Epic Body Transformation Teaches That 'human Mind Has No Limits'

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself to announce this to his fans. As seven days of institutional quarantine has ended, he will now be on seven days of home quarantine. In the picture shared by him, he is seen wearing a dark green casual t-shirt and blue jeans. He completed his look with white sneakers. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also seen taking the necessary precautions as he is wearing hand gloves and a mask. Along with the picture, he also posted a long caption to explain the current situation about his quarantine period.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aadujeevitham Team Finally Return To India From Jordan; See Pics

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post

In the caption, Prithviraj Sukumaran said that his seven days of institutional quarantine is ending today and he is now heading his home for seven days of home quarantine. He also thanked the well-trained hotel staff where he was quarantined for their hospitality and care. In the caption, he also made some instructions to everyone who is heading for home quarantine or are already in the home quarantine.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mother Mallika Shares A Stunning Sketch With Son On Mother's Day

He said that going home does not mark the end of your quarantine period. He also urged everyone to strictly abide by all the quarantine regulations. The actor further mentioned that everyone should make sure that no person belonging to the high-risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran And His Wife Celebrate Their 'forced' Long Distance Love Due To COVID

Prithviraj in Jordan

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the team of Aaadujeevitham was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March. The actor and the whole team of Aaadujeevitham recently came back to India on a special flight. The flights were a part of the Indian government’s Vande Bharat Mission. After his return from Jordan, Prithviraj Sukumaran was in an institutional quarantine.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. The movie featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.