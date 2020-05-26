Prithviraj Sukumaran's Epic Body Transformation Teaches That 'human Mind Has No Limits'

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was stranded in Jordan for about three months before he returned to Kochi the previous week. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a post of himself that took the internet by storm. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s epic body transformation photo surprised his fans and followers on social media.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's epic body transformation picture

Sukumaran shared his shirtless photo on Instagram. In the caption accompanying his social media post, the south actor wrote how he pushed himself for filming bare body scenes in his upcoming venture, Aadujeevitham, for which Sukumaran travelled to Jordan. He was locked down in the country for around three months.

The actor wrote, “One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low-fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy Chetan and team for understanding that post “THAT” day, the shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has its limits..the human mind doesn’t! @dqsalmaan #TrainingDone 😎”

Besides expressing gratitude to his trainer and filmmaker Blessy, Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared his experience by revealing that the human mind does not have limits. He tagged actor Dulquer Salman in the Instagram post, who took to the comments section and complimented the former by writing, “Thank god that is done. Looking super fit already. Now, for some bulking and gains. Which is typically my problem.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran also replied to his colleague’s comment by saying, ”And staying lean is mine. If we could trade bodies as and when it suits us."

Prithviraj Sukumaran's days while quarantining

After returning back from Jordan, Prithviraj Sukumaran immersed himself in his workout schedule. Currently, he has been quarantining in his home. The actor also shared a picture of his mini-gym his quarantine room, which features dumbbells of different sizes. Take a look.

