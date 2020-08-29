Prithviraj Sukumaran Amps Up His Fitness Game As He Aces A Deadlift; Watch Video

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to Instagram to share a video of him working out. The actor was seen deadlifting as his trainer guided him. The video started with Prithviraj picking up the deadlift rod as his trainer praised him for a good lift. The actor is then seen acing at deadlift in the video.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s video was posted with the caption, “#deadlift #progressiveoverload 5reps@130kgs #gettingstronger #workingprogress @ajithbabu7”. Fans in a huge number showered love on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s video by dropping several heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s video.

Also Read| Dulquer Salmaan celebrates 34th birthday with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran; see viral pics

Also Read| Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in India's first virtually shot film; Read details

Prithviraj Sukumaran's formal look

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas recently took to their social media to share similar mirror selfies, much to the happiness of their fans. Prithviraj and Tovino also hinted that they are about to shoot for a Public Service Awareness movie. Prithviraj can be seen sporting a dark green formal shirt which he has paired up with beige pants. The actor mentioned in the caption of the post that he is all set to shoot for the Public Service Awareness film that will presumably celebrate the efforts of the COVID brigade or the frontline workers. Actor Munna Simon also reacted to the post with some red heart emojis.

On the other hand, Tovino took to his Instagram to share his mirror selfie wherein he can be seen sporting a dark blue formal shirt along with black pants. The actor apart from mentioning about the Public Service Awareness movie, also stated that he has copied the idea of the mirror selfie from Prithviraj.The actor also commented on Tovino's post stating, 'If You Like This Game' leaving a goofy emoji. Interestingly, Tovino also commented on Prithviraj's post with a praising emoji.

Also Read| Prithviraj Sukumaran launches teaser of Sunny Wayne's 'Anugraheethan Antony'; Watch

On the work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran will reportedly join the sets of 'Kaduva'. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

Also Read| Prithviraj Sukumaran shoots a public awareness film on COVID-19, shares mirror selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.