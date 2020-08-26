Prithviraj Sukumaran Shoots A Public Awareness Film On COVID-19, Shares Mirror Selfie

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans are often treated with a number of posts by the actor on social media. The Aiyyaa actor enjoys a following of 2.8 million on Instagram where he shares tidbits of his life and work updates. This time around, Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie sporting a semi-formal look. The actor's caption, along with the photo suggested that he is back on sets to shoot a public awareness film. Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's selfie below:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's mirror selfie

Prithviraj shared a mirror selfie sporting a semi-formal look a tucked dark green shirt coupled with slim fit chinos. In the caption, the actor shared that he is shooting a public awareness film related to COVID-19. He used the #BreakTheChain which could possibly be the name of the public awareness film as the merchandise placed in front of the actor in the photo also has 'Break The Chain' printed on it.

On the other hand, Prithviraj had recently introduced his fans when posted a selfie along with actors Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan. The actor did not mention why the three had come together but it prompted fans to believe that the trio is all set to collaborate for a future project. While wild speculations suggested that Dulquer Salmaan will be joining in Prithviraj and Mohanlal's upcoming Empuraan film, none of the actor's representatives has confirmed the same. Check out Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj's photo below -

Prithviraj had previously shared that he is back on regaining his weight. He had lost nearly 30 kilos for his film Aadujeevitham. Back in May 2020, the actor had shared that during the last day of the shoot, he had a dangerously low body fat percentage and below his ideal weight. The actor has been steadily getting back in shape since then and keeps on sharing his fitness progress with the fans.

Recently, Prithviraj had announced that he will be featuring in India's first virtual production film. The movie is yet to be titled but will be releasing in multiple languages like Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Check out the first look poster for the film below -

This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!

Stay tuned for updates! @PrithviOfficial @PrithvirajProd @frames_magic #GokulrajBaskar pic.twitter.com/kzTc7LNvIN — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 17, 2020

