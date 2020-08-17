Prithviraj Sukumaran To Star In India's First Virtually Shot Film; Read Details

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday, August 17, 2020, shared that his next film will be shot virtually. Prithviraj, who seemed to be excited about the movie, also released the first look poster of the upcomer. Sharing the first look online, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates!". (sic)

Check out Prithviraj's post:

Adapting to the new normal, says Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is all set to star in the first virtually shot movie, also revealed that he is adapting to the new normal prevailing due to the pandemic. He said, "Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods!". (sic) The untitled film will be directed by Gokulraj Bhaskar and will be produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon, and Listin Stephen in their respective production banners.

The movie will simultaneously release in Malayalam. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The makers will be revealing the other details regarding the film soon. Interestingly, the film is Prithviraj's first Pan-India film.

What's next for Prithviraj?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to join the sets of Shaji Kailas' Kaduva in the coming months. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, is an action-thriller loosely based on a real-life incident. The film marks popular director Shaji Kailas' return to Malayalam cinema after three years. A few weeks ago, the first look of the movie was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie was expected to go on floors early this year. However, due to the pandemic, the release of the film was stalled. The Shaji Kailas-directorial is produced by Prithviraj, Supriya Menon, and Listin Stephen under their respective banners. Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj is supposed to start work on Lucifer's (2019) sequel.

The sequel, titled L2: Empuraan is currently in pre-production. The film scripted by actor Murali Gopy stars Mohanlal in the lead. Apart from the Lucifer sequel, Prithviraj has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

