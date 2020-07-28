Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates 34th Birthday With Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran; See Viral Pics

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan rang in his 34th birthday at his Kochi residence in the presence of family and friends, including actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday bash, which features the actor feeding a piece of cake to the ‘best burger chef in town’. Prithviraj’s wife, Supriya Menon too, shared a happy picture with Dulquer Salmaan, which features her posing happily with the actor. With the picture shared, Supriya Menon wished Dulquer Salmaan ‘the best that the year ahead has to offer and lots more’. Take a look:

Prithviraj wishes Dulquer Salmaan:

Supriya Menon's post:

American-Indian actor Gregory Jacob, too, was present at the occasion and shared a collage of snippets from Dulquer Salmaan's bash. The picture features Gregory feeding Dulquer Salmaan some cake, while the actor reciprocates to the gesture by doing the same. Take a look at the picture shared by Gregory:

Dulquer-on the professional front:

Dulquer dipped his toes in Bollywood with Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role.

The actor is currently gearing up for Kurup. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles, Kurup narrates the story of one of the most celebrated criminals of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Suresh Oberoi, Shine Tom Chacko, Walid Riachy and Anand Bal in prominent roles. The movie is expected to release in 2021. Besides Kurup, the actor has many movies like Love In Anjengo, Pashmeena and Hey Sinamika in his kitty.

