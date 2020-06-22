Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daughter Surprises Him On Father's Day With Heartwarming Letter

On Father's Day (Sunday, June 21), Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a letter written by his daughter Alankrita on his social media. Sharing the note online, Prithviraj revealed that his five-year-old daughter was waiting for a long time to give him a surprise. Prithviraj said, "She’s been seeing me low for a few days and said she was waiting for Father’s Day to make me a “present”." (sic) Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya too shared the letter on her Instagram story.

Check out Prithviraj's daughter's letter:

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Completes Two-week Quarantine; Ecstatic Supriya Shares Old Picture

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who returned from Jordan a few days back is spending time with his daughter and wife at their Kerala residence. Recently, the actor attended his dear friend and director Sachy's funeral that was held in Thrissur on June 19, 2020. Sachy, who died of cardiac arrest on June 18, 2020, has worked with Prithviraj in movies like Chocolate (2007), Robin Hood (2009), Anarkali (2015), Driving License (2019), and most recently Ayyapanum Koshiyum (2020).

Prithviraj took to social media to pen a heartfelt note. He wrote: "It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. See you on the other side." (sic)

Check out the post:

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Has Heartfelt Reunion With Family After Being In Quarantine

What's next for Prithviraj?

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran will reportedly join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Pens Down A Heartfelt Note As His Best Friend Sachy Passes Away

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Wife Supriya Relieved As Actor Shaves Beard After Two Months

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.