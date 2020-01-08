A Rajinikanth Movie Was Turned Down By Prithviraj Sukumaran For THIS Reason

2019 was a blessing for Prithviraj Sukumaran as he made his directorial debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Lucifer. The movie starred superstar Mohanlal in a prominent role. Lucifer was a massive success on the silver screens. After the movie, Prithviraj’s directorial skills were critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. He also received many offers to direct a couple of interesting projects.

In a recent event, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he received an opportunity to directed megastar Rajinikanth. However, unfortunately, he had to refuse the offer. Prithviraj added that he could not take up the opportunity as he was busy with other movies. Prithviraj further added that he wrote a long apology letter for turning down the offer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran mentioned that he received the offer soon after the release of Lucifer. However, he couldn’t say yes to it because he was busy with Aadujeevitham. Adding on, he said he felt so bad that he wrote a letter to the star. He also said that he hasn’t typed such long sorry notes for anyone in his entire life.

What is next in store for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen in the movie Driving License. As per reports, he will take a three month's break to prepare for his role in his upcoming film Aadujeevitham. The movie is helmed by Blessy. It has also been reported that Prithviraj, after wrapping up Aadujeevitham, will start with his second directorial venture. The title of the movie is Empuraan and it is speculated to release towards the end of 2020.

What is next in store for Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth has geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Darbar. The movie will hit the cinema houses on January 9. After Darbar, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directed Thalaivar 168.

