Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon's Daughter Alankrita Lists Out House Rules; See Pic

On Wednesday, August 5, Supriya Menon shared a picture of a note written by her daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. Sharing the photo, Supriya Menon wrote: "Rules for mamma & Daada to live in the house by Ally! #FreshlyServedRules Being bossed around by a 5 year old (sic)". In the picture, Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter divided a white paper into two parts and listed out to-do and not-to-do things while being at home. In the 'must-do' list, Alankrita added, "You have to look at me. You must clap" while the 'must-not' list read, "No phone. No looking around". Scroll down to take a look.

Prithviraj and Supriya being bossed by daughter Alankrita

READ | Prithviraj On Supriya Menon's Birthday: 'No Battle Too Big With You By My Side'; See Post

The post garnered more than 40k likes within a day and is still counting. Many of their fans poured love on Alankrita in the comments section and called her 'cute'. On the other side, A user wrote, "Almost every kidos rules in this generation" while another user wrote, "She has made it crystal clear / Innocence of a child".

READ | 'My World' Says Supriya Menon As She Shares Picture Of Daughter; See Pic

Not only mom Supriya Menon, but Alankrita has also often ruled her father Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram with her lovely handwritten notes. A few days back, Prithviraj re-shared his wife's post, which featured their daughter's classwork in a book. In the post, he praised his daughter's observation skills as she mentioned the rise of COVID-19, recovery and the new normal.

READ | Prithviraj's 'Kaduva' Director Reacts To Plagiarism Rumours, Says 'not Inspired By Anyone'

Prithviraj Sukumaran's projects

Before the nationwide lockdown was announced in the wake of Coronavirus, Prithviraj was shooting for his upcoming film titled Aadujeevitham, in Jordan. Along with Prithviraj, the Aadujeevitham cast will also have Amala Paul, Vineeth Srinivasan and Aparna Balamurali, among many others. The upcoming survival drama, based on the best-selling novel Goat Days, is written by Benyamin.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown will end, the 37-year-old actor will reportedly join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

READ | Prithviraj Sukumaran Focuses On 'getting Stronger' In His Post-workout Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.