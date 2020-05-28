Prithviraj Turns Narrator Of Manju Warrier And Kalidas Jayaram Starrer 'Jack & Jill'

Santosh Sivan, who is busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial Jack & Jill, in a recent media interview revealed that actor Prithviraj would also be part of the film. Prithviraj will be the narrator of the upcoming film that stars Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead. Santosh Sivan disclosed that Prithviraj had recorded his portion before heading to Jordon for the shooting of Aadujeevitham.

Interestingly, Jack & Jill will bring back Prithviraj and Santosh Sivan together after nine years. The last time the two worked together was for Santosh Sivan's historical drama Urumi that had Prithviraj and Genelia D'Souza in the lead. Jack & Jill will mark Santosh Sivan and Prithviraj's third collaboration.

Meanwhile, Jack & Jill is reported to be science fiction. The Santosh Sivan directorial also features actors like Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles. Jack & Jill is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the screens later this year.

What's next for Manju Warrier?

On the work front, Manju Warrier is expected to join the sets of Jofin T Chacko's The Priest soon after the lockdown ends. The forthcoming movie will bring together Mammootty and Manju Warrier on screen for the first time.

The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Manju Warrier starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army.

Marakkar is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy CJ under their respective production banners. Initially, the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film.

