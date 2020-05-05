Prithviraj's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Producers Donate Rs 10 Lakhs To Kerala CM Relief Fund

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and healthcare industries across the globe have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. In India, the officials are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus.

On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, too, have come out in support of the frontline workers and have donated enormous amount to the official donation sites initiated by the Government of India. Recently, it was revealed that the production company of the much-acclaimed Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has donated ₹10 Lakhs to the CM’s relief fund. Read details.

Ranjith and P Sasidharan, who are the producers of Prithviraj and Biju Menon’s much-acclaimed film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, recently donated a part of the super-hit movie’s profits to the Kerala Chief Miniter’s Distress Relief Fund recently. Addressing the same in a press meet held a few days ago, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the production company had donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Other celebrities from South India who donated

Many South India film celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have done their bit by donating a fortune to their respective government bodies. Recently, actor Mahesh Babu, too, took to his Twitter handle to release a statement, announcing Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

Ayyapanum Koshiyum

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Renjith in the leading roles, Ayyapanum Koshiyum is a story, which revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, a senior police officer, who serves at the Attappadi Police Station and Havildar Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive. Directed and written by Sachy, Ayyapanum Koshiyum also stars Gauri Nanda and Anu Mohan in the leading roles.

As per the latest reports published by a leading news agency, production firm Sithara Entertainment, which has produced a number of successful films like Jersey and Premam, has acquired the Telugu and Tamil remake rights of Ayyapannum Koshiyum. Reportedly, South Indian heartthrob Nandamuri Balakrishna was apparently approached the production house and expressed his interest to play one of the leads in Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

