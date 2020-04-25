Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer 'Aadujeevitham's' Shoot Resumed In Jordan? Read Details

Owing to the Coronavirus crisis, most of the countries across the world imposed an international travel ban as a precautionary measure to help curb the spread of the deadly virus. Before the imposition, the entire cast and crew of the Malayalam drama Aadujeevitham were shooting in Jordan and because of the sudden travel ban due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the team of 58 members got stuck in Jordan's Wadi Rum Desert. The lead actor of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. However, if the recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Aadujeevitham have resumed the shoot of the film.

Cast and crew of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham resumed shoot?

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham was making headlines ever since its inception. The makers, along with the cast and crew of the film, flew to Jordan for shooting a long schedule but got stuck due to the worldwide travel ban imposed, owing to the global Coronavirus pandemic. The Jordan schedule was also reportedly one of the most crucial ones and thus, their stay in the Arab nation was longer. However, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe. the shooting of the film was halted and the team of 58 members was isolated in Jordan.

Now, the recent reports state that the shoot of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has been resumed after getting permission from the officials. Furthermore, the report also suggests that the makers have decided to make use of minimum crew members on the sets and have resorted to shooting the lead actor's part only. However, the Blessy directorial, alongside Prithviraj also features Vineeth Srinivasan, Amala Paul and Aparna Balamurali in prominent roles.

