Prithviraj Sukumaran And His Wife Celebrate Their 'forced' Long Distance Love Due To COVID

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon recently congratulated each other on their wedding anniversary. The couple posted some adorable photos of each other on social media. This year, the couple could not celebrate their wedding anniversary together. Take a look at their adorable social media post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is stuck in Jordan due to COVID-19 lockdown. The actor recently shared a post on social media where he wished his better half a happy wedding anniversary. He mentioned in the post that they are apart for now but together forever. He also used the hashtag 'Love in the time of Corona'. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post has gained over 451K likes on Instagram.

Later on, Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife also uploaded an image with her husband with a beautiful caption. His wife stated in the post that she is waiting for her husband to come back soon and that they will celebrate it together after the Coronavirus lockdown comes to an end. Fans also wished the couple on the occasion.

On the work front

Prithviraj went to Jordan for the shooting of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham. The film will be directed by Blessy and bankrolled by K.G. Abraham. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing the role of Najeeb Muhammed in the upcoming movie. The cast of the movie also includes Amala Paul, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Lakshmi Sharma, Santhosh Keezhattoor, and Lena. The whole cast of the film is stuck in Jordan. As the film crew decided to stay on for the shoot, the Indian embassy has assured that the crew of the film will not face any issues in Jordan.

