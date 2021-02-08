Priya Banerjee's Take On The Weeknd's Hit Song 'Can't Feel My Face' Is All Things Quirky

Twisted 3 actor Priya Banerjee recently set social media ablaze with a couple of photographs of herself on Instagram as she flaunted her enviably hit physique in a structured corset top and denim shorts. However, what struck a chord with netizens was the caption of her Instagram post as she gave a chartbuster song by The Weeknd a quirky twist. As soon as Priya Banerjee's photos surfaced online, netizens were all-praise about the Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna actor's "hotness" in the comment section of her post.

Priya Banerjee's latest Instagram post has 'The Weeknd' twist to it

Priya Banerjee, who will be seen alongside Ravi Dubey and Nia Dharma in the highly-anticipated series Jamai 2.0, recently gave fans major fitness goals on social media with stunning pictures of herself, flaunting her chiseled body. Earlier today, i.e. February 8, 2021, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures, in which, she is seen rocking a floral structured corset top, paired with denim shorts. She rounded off her look with dewy makeup and bold red lips. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post by giving The Weeknd's Can't Feel My Face face song a quirky twist and wrote, "I can’t feel my legs when I’m with you".

Check out Priya Banerjee's Instagram post below:

Soon after she shared the pictures on the photo-sharing platform, netizens slid into the comment section of her IG post to share their take on her caption as well as her photos. While one user commented writing, "Oh is it now", another wrote, "Daammm you shining brighter than the sun". Check out some more fan reactions below:

For the unversed, the original lyrics of The Weeknd song, tweaked by Priya in her IG post, reads: "I can't feel my face when I'm with you". The catchy song released back in 2015 and went on to become a chartbuster hit with over a whopping 1.1 Billion views on YouTube alone. Can't Feel My Face is a single from the American singer's second studio album, titled Beauty Behind the Madness.

