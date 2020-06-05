Priyamani's First Look From 'Narappa' Unveiled On Her Birthday, See Picture

On Thursday, the makers of Priyamani's forthcoming movie Narappa released the first look poster of the actor from the upcomer. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, " Happy Birthday Priyamani - Team Narappa." (sic) The first look was shared by lead actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the early hours of June 4, 2020.

Check out the post:

The film Narappa, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead, will mark the latter's return to Tollywood after a hiatus of four years. The Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani starrer is the official remake of Vetrimaaran's Tamil film Asuran. While Venkatesh Daggubati will reprise the role of Dhanush in the remake, Priyamani will step into the shoes of Manju Warrier.

Asuran, released in 2019, narrates the tale of Sivasaami and his family who fight the brutalities of an influential and high-caste family of their village. The Vetrimaaran directorial was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year. Asuran marked the Tamil debut of popular Mollywood actor Manju Warrier. Asuran was bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his production banner V Creations.

Interestingly, Kalaipuli S. Thanu is also co-producing the Telugu remake of Tamil movie Asuran with Suresh Babu. Meanwhile, Narappa is directed by Brahmotsavam fame Srikanth Addala. Narappa is reportedly in the post-production stage and slated to hit the marquee by the end of this year.

Priyamani, who was last seen in Raj and DK's The Family Man, has a slew of movies in her kitty. Firstly, she will be seen in Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam. Priyamani's character poster from the upcomer was released on Thursday. Priyamani is essaying the role of a Naxalite in the political-thriller.

Besides the upcomer, Priyamani also has Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead. The Amit Sharma directorial is based on Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the architect of modern Indian football. Initially, National Award winner Keerthy Suresh was cast for the role opposite Ajay Devgn. However, due to date issues, the actor quit following which, Priyamani was signed for the film. The Priyamani and Ajay Devgn starrer is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

