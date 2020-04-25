Priyamani Raj To Play Naxalite In Rana Daggubati Political Drama 'Virataparvam'

Actor Priyamani has recently confirmed that she would soon be seen in Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film Virataparvam 1992. Directed by Venu Udugala, the movie is a Telugu language political thriller film. Moreover, the plot of the film sheds light on the Naxal movement. Priyamani, in an interview with a leading media portal, revealed that she would be playing a Naxalite.

Talking to a media portal about her role, actor Priyamani said that at the moment all she can tell is that it is a different kind of film altogether and is based on a true story. The film revolves around the moral dilemma involving the Naxal movement that prevailed during the last few decades. It has been reported by several media portals that Priyamani would be sharing the screen with Sai Pallavi and Nandita Das. The film marks the return of Nandita to Telugu cinema after a decade.

What other projects is Priyamani working on?

Apart from Virataparvam 1992, Priyamani has many other films lined up her way. In an interview with a leading media portal, she had said that she is a part of the film project Naarappa which stars Venkatesh and is a Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran. Other than this, Priyamani also confirmed to a media portal that she has completed shooting for her upcoming film Doctor 56, which is a Kannada film but will also be released in Tamil. The second season of Family Man and Bollywood film, Maidaan are another couple of projects that she has in her kitty. Moreover, Priyamani will also be seen in two reality shows whose details are yet to be officially announced.

Image Credits: Priyamani Instagram

