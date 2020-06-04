Priyamani's First Look Poster From 'Virataparvam' Unveiled By Makers On Her Birthday

Priyamani turned 36 today, i.e. June 4, 2020. Ever since she marked her debut in 2003, the National-Award winning actor has worked in several films in the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries. On Thursday, the makers of her upcoming film Virataparvam took the internet by surprise as they shared the first look poster of the actor as Comrade Bhrathakka.

Also Read | Priyamani Turns 36: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi & Samantha Akkineni Share Heartfelt Wishes

Virataparvam's makers unveil the first look poster of Priyamani as Comrade Bhrathakka from the film

The makers of the Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati starrer Virataparvam revealed the first look poster of Priyamani from the film on the special occasion of her birthday. In the poster unveiled by them on Twitter, Priyamani is seen in a uniform carrying a gun on her back. As soon as the poster dropped on social media, it soon went viral across all social media platforms. Similarly, on Sai Pallavi's birthday, the makers had revealed her first-look poster from the film as well.

Also Read | Priyamani's Birthday: From 'Raavanan' To 'Golimaar', The Best Performances Of The Diva

Check out Priyamani's first look poster from 'Virataparvam' below:

The intense romantic drama is set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxal-infested Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Venu Udugula, Virataparvam also has Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 spread. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be resumed when the government lifts the lockdown.

Also Read | Did You Know Birthday Girl Priyamani Is Related To Bollywood Actor Vidya Balan? Learn More

Also Read | Priyamani Reveals She Is Interested In A Career In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.