Sachin Tendulkar Saw 'Sachin-A Billion Dream' 15 Times Before Release; Here's Why

Sachin Tendulkar is highly regarded in the sports industry but few people know that the legendary cricketer dubbed for his sports biography film, Sachin: A billion dreams in three different languages himself. He lent his voice for the Marathi, Hindi and English version of the film that was made by Ravi Bhagchandka. This movie is the first sports film to have no frills of a typical Hindi potboiler and that was one of the conditions that Sachin Tendulkar had placed before he gave his nod for the film to happen.

Sachin Tendulkar developed a severe sore throat while dubbing

Apparently, the producer of the film had to chase Sachin for almost 8 months before Master Blaster gave him the go-ahead. It was reported that during the dubbing proceedings of the film, Sachin developed a cough and a severe sore throat. Despite that, he did not push back the project further and went on with it. He would gulp down cups of green tea and hot water and would maintain his composure as he did his job.

Sachin Tendulkar was well engrossed with the project of the film and wanted to make sure that everything was done perfectly on his part. For that reason, he saw his own movie a mighty 15 times or more before it hit the theatres. This was because of the excessive dubbing session and also because he would make sure that every sound and visual matched perfectly.

Image Credits: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

