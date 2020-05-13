Priyamani Reveals She Is Interested In A Career In Bollywood

National Award-winning South Indian actor Priyamani recently gained wide popularity for her role in Manoj Bajapyee starrer The Family Man. She had even made her Bollywood debut a few years ago with the song, 1234 Get On The Dance Floor in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express. She recently revealed that she is interested in a full-fledged career in Bollywood.

Priyamani says she is interested in Bollywood

In a recent interview with a news portal, South Indian actor Priyamani revealed that she is interested in a career in Bollywood. She added that she will be interested in exploring an opportunity in Bollywood. However, filmmakers should be convinced that she can easily fit into any character in a film.

Priyamani also said that she is always looking to expand her career and explore newer things. She also said that she is not in a rush. Priyamani also added that she is satisfied with the roles that she has done so far be it in movies or web series.

The actor will be next seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. The film is a sports drama directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame. The film also stars Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Gajraj Rao alongside Priyamani. The film will be tracing the story of what is considered as a golden era of Indian football.

In a previous interview, Priyamani revealed why she took up the dance number in Chennai Express. She mentioned that the sole reason she did the song was that she got a chance to dance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in it. Priyamani also revealed that post her stint in Chennai Express, many offers came her way but nothing impressive. She also added that there was no point in doing dance numbers.

