'Maidaan' Actor Priyamani Reveals The Reason Behind Deciding To Be A Part Of The Film

Ajay Devgn is currently enjoying the success of his biographical period-drama titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. But, along with the celebration, he is all set to entertain his fans for yet another time as the shooting of his upcoming sports-drama titled Maidaan went on floors recently. The National Award-winning South-Indian actor Keerthy Suresh called it quits with the film after her first day at the shoot and is now replaced by another National Award-winning actor Priyamani.

Priyamani opens up about the reason for signing Maidaan

After the Mahanati actor, Keerthy Suresh backed out from Maidaan, the Paruthiveeran actor Priyamani was roped in for playing the Keerthy's role in the film. Suresh left the project as the makers of Maidaan felt that she looked too young for the character that she was roped in to play. A statement from the makers of the film stated that Keerthy shot for the film for a day and after the shoot, they as well as Keerthy felt that Keerthy looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script.

The Yamadonga actor Priyamani was brought onboard after Keerthy's exit from the film. In an interview with a daily, Priyamani stated that she met the director of Maidaan Amit Ravindernath Sharma at Boney Kapoor’s office and got a gist of the story and her role from the director. The actress further added that it was the way Amit narrated the character that drew her into the story and could not deny. Reportedly, the actor will start shooting for her portions by the end of January 2020.

