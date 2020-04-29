Manoj Bajpayee's Hit Show 'The Family Man 2' To Release On THIS Date?

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man's first season received immense success and was loved by fans. All those who have viewed season one of the show are waiting keenly for the second season. It was recently reported that season two of the show will be released later this year. Here is all you should know about Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 2.

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 2 release date

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, actress Priyamani, who played a key role in the first season of The Family Man expressed that the second season might come out on the streaming platform in October this year. She added that it might be a tentative time when the show releases. The second season will also mark the digital debut of popular south star Samantha Akkineni.

Apart from this, the creators of The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, earlier had talked about The Family Man 2 to an international portal and expressed that the official announcement of it will come soon. They also expressed that season two will be released like any typical Netflix and Amazon show where all 10 episodes will be released at once. They also expressed that they are loving the series' worldwide popularity.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK also expressed that they are creating more series. They expressed that they are working on creating two shows in completely different genres while working on The Family Man. They also added that the trend of the watching shows has increased in India and now everyone is talking about it. The Family Man also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, Gul Panag, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sundeep Kishan, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

