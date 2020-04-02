Puri Jagannadh Pens New Script Amid COVID-19 21-Day Lockdown

COOVID-19 has been haunting the whole world and India is in a 21-Day lockdown situation. But the Will of Fire Indians have will not fade away, and it has been proved by several Indians out there who are still working to keep the nation safe. This includes emergency service workers, doctors and police who are making it sure that this outbreak is contained.

Amidst this, Indians are looking at the silver lining of this situation and are trying to build themselves day by day into a better version of themselves. Artists are trying to create and sharpen their skills, and one such artist is Puri Jagannadh. He is currently making hay when the sun still shines and has penned down a script. Read on to know more about Puri Jagannadh’s new script here:

Puri Jagannadh pens a new script amidst 21-Day Lockdown

Reports state that Puri Jagannadh, who is most known for directing Pokiri, is all set with a new script in his hands. He was working on a story that revolved around the novel Coronavirus outbreak. In an interview to a leading entertainment portal, Puri Jagannadh said that he is not really missing the Bangkok beaches. This new home isolation is really a kind of good experience. He feels like getting a chance to lead a new life. He is eating on time and the work pressure is really less.

This was when he stated that a new script is currently being shaped and he is busy watching a lot of new shows. He is also hitting the gym on a regular basis and is monitoring the work of Vijay Devarakonda's Fighter, which was quite cryptic. Fans of the director are waiting for the release of this project he will soon start to work on as it will have elements that have affected the whole world.

Hundreds of dolphins playing in marine drive in mumbai, peacocks playing outside KBR park and deers resting on Coimbatore roads. Pl remember we share this planet with them pic.twitter.com/CEzGIEdCXP — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) March 24, 2020

