Kangana Ranaut Reveals How She Deals With Negativity & Bad Vibes; Read Here

Kangana Ranaut is personally not on social media but has a team who handles her Instagram handle. Recently, the actor's team posted a video on Instagram, amidst Coronavirus lockdown, which shows how to deal with negativity and bad vibes. Read on to know more about how Kangana Ranaut pushes negativity away:

Kangana Ranaut's way of dealing with negative emotions

On March 31, 2020, Team Kangana Ranaut's official social media handle posted a throwback video. In the video, fans can see that there is an idol of a Goddess wearing a white sari, along with several Ganapati idols. The video is taken on the 7th day of Navaratri.

The caption on the video says, "Navratri 7th day ... Mantras are a very good technique to enhance your vibration and energy immediately, if you feel negative or low you can utilise various mantras, Kangana is listening to Bhairavi Vandana.... during Navratri she spends a lot of time meditating over mantras." Here is the video that is posted on behalf of Kangana Ranaut:

For the unversed, Ranaut was last seen in the 2020 sports drama flick titled Panga. The film features Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It is inspired by the life of a sports player and shows how love and support is necessary in order to grow. The film was released on January 24, 2020.

