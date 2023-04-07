Pushpa 2 Teaser All Set To 'spread Fire', Director Sukumar Shares New Still

Pushpa 2 teaser wil be unveiled on April 7 at 4:05 pm. Previously, the makers released a smaller glimpse from the movie in which people could be seen asking about the whereabouts of Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun. Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2's much-anticipated teaser, a bts picture of the crew at the edit table was released by the makers.



Amid the rage around Pushpa: The Rule teaser, fans are waiting in anticipation as to how the story will progress. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the sequel's storyline and fans continue to speculate what might have happened to Allu Arjun’s character as the burning question of 'Where Is Pushpa' hounds everyone. A new picture, possibly a shot from the teaser, hints at what is in hold for the viewers.

In the photo, the movie’s director Sukumar could be seen in a serious discussion with other integral members of the film crew. They are photographed against the backdrop of a scene from Pushpa 2, in which chaos and mayhem reign. The picture seems to be clicked during post-production.

Pushpa 2 teaser release

On April 5, the first teaser of the upcoming movie Pushpa 2 was released. In the teaser, it was revealed that Pushpa Raj has escaped a prison in Tirupati after getting shot. The filmmakers shared the short clip that ended it by announcing that another update of the film will be announced on April 7 at 4:05 pm.

Pushpa 2: The Rule storyline

Fans and cinephiles have been anticipating the story of the Pushpa sequel. The previous movie ended with Allu Arjun’s character humiliating SP Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. It is anticipated that in the sequel, the police might seek revenge on Pushpa Raj. In Pushpa 2, Pushpa Raj will be seen as a married man and Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of Srivalli, will star as his wife.