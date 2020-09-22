R Madhavan & Shraddha Srinath's BTS Photos From Sets Of 'Maara' Surface Online; See Pics

R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara's behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures were recently shared online. Ramesh Bala, a prominent name in the movie industry, shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath's forthcoming film online. "Here are few interesting behind the scene stills from #Maara," (sic) wrote Ramesh Bala.

Check out BTS pictures from Maara:

Also Read | Anushka Shetty And R Madhavan's Fans Feel 'Nishabdham' Trailer Made A 'solid Impact'

Maara, starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead is reported to be the official remake of Malayalam film Charlie (2015). The movie also features Sshivada, Moulee, Alexander Babu, others in prominent roles. Maara is directed by debutant Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under their production banner.

Also Read | R Madhavan Starrer '7th Sense' Cast Members' Group Picture Before 'almost Showtime'

Maara marks R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath's reunion after Vikram Vedha

Maara marks R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath's second association after Vikram Vedha (2017). The Pushkar-Gayathri directorial had R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath playing the role of a newly married couple, who migrate to a different city to set up a new life. Vikram Vedha also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in prominent roles.

Also Read | R Madhavan Chose To Be A Part Of THIS Film Over A Role In 'My Name Is Khan', Did You Know?

What's next for R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath on the work front?

R Madhavan will be next seen in Hemant Madhukar's Nishabdham. The movie, with R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead, narrates the tale of a deaf-mute artist who becomes the prime suspect of a murder investigation. The film also features actors like Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen in prominent roles. Recently, the trailer of the R Madhavan starrer was released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | R Madhavan Has Appeared In These English-language Movies; See List

Nishabdham is produced by Kona Venkat under his production banner. The R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath will be next seen in MS Anandan's Chakra. The movie, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, is touted to be a thriller. The film will simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. The trailer of the Shraddha Srinath and Vishal starrer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Shraddha Srinath also has Anup Bhandari's Phantom with Kichcha Sudeep in the pipeline. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production. Thereafter, Shraddha Srinath has an array of films at different stages of production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.