R Madhavan Looks Like Na'vi From Avatar; Fans Exclaim 'Madhavatar'

Bollywood actor R Madhavan treats his fans and followers to quirky photos and videos on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a clip through his official Instagram handle. It features that actor’s swapped face. R Madhavan is visible as Na’vi from Avatar movie. Here is everything you need to know about the South Indian star’s latest post on Instagram. Check it out:

R Madhavan looks like Na'vi from Avatar

Bollywood actor R Madhavan shared a quirky video of himself through his official Instagram account on September 8, 2020, Tuesday. It showcases the star’s swapped face, while he appreciates technology for the drastic change. Madhavan is seen as Na'vi from the Hollywood movie Avatar. While the actor’s beard, moustache and swept-back hair are the same, everything else on his face is unrecognizable.

R Madhavan’s iris is broad, shiny, and golden. Meanwhile, his face is blue and features freckles like the Avatar character. The actor’s nose is like a wild animal, while his ears have distinct looks. However, the one things that have won the hearts of R Madhavan’s fans and followers is his shrill and different voice.

R Madhavan has not added a caption to his latest Instagram post. But he is grabbing attention with his words on the power of technology in the recent video. The actor spoke, “It is ridiculous what technology has managed to achieve in such a short time. I am an Avatar. Who would have thought of that? I am enjoying this so much. This is exciting.”. Check out his post:

Responses on R Madhavan's Instagram video

Within a few hours of sharing the video on social media, R Madhavan received numerous responses from his fans, followers, and fellow celebrities on the photo-sharing platform. The actor garnered more than 366000 likes and over 960 comments. While many of them agreed with the South Indian star, others could not get enough of his unusual voice in the video. They dropped appreciative comments on the platform. On the other hand, various people shared their responses through emoticons such as laughter smileys, hearts, and heart-eyed smileys, to name a few. Check out what fans and celebrities wrote in the comment section.

