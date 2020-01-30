R Madhavan Proudly Shares Son Vedaant's Victory, Praises Him & Says 'I Just Cheered'

Aging like fine wine, actor R Madhavan often posts his stunning selfies through his Instagram account and drives his fans to heap praises on his charming looks. The actor is a father of a 14-year-old boy Vedaant who is often the subject of his posts as the actor has posted several photographs and videos of his son's achievements. Earlier on Thursday, the 3 Idiots actor and proud father shared a video featuring the live telecast of his son's participation in The Asian Age Group Swimming Competition as a part of Khelo India Youth Games.

Take a look:

Vedaant Madhavan has represented the country in many swimming events and has also won several medals and accolades for his performance and talent. On Thursday, the champion won at the Khelo India Youth Games while his father actor R Madhavan shared a video of his winning moment and cheered for him by proudly watching him on television. He captioned his social media post with the words, "The Blessing and privileged of seeing your boy win LIVE on a Sports channel. Crazy feeling .. but it’s God's grace and the mother and boy's efforts only. I just cheered."

Vedaant has bagged three gold medals and a silver medal at the Junior Nationals Swim Meet and he made his dad and the nation proud by winning a silver medal at the Asian Games last year in September. The young swimmer has participated in swimming events at an international level and proudly represented India.

What's next for the Rang De Basanti actor?

Madhavan is currently busy shooting for director Dilip Kumar's Maara, opposite Vikram Vedha co-star Shraddha Srinath. Apart from Maara, he has Telugu thriller film Nishabdham opposite Bahubali actor Anushka Shetty. The 3 Idiots actor is all set to feature in his next Bollywood film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan. R Madhavan will not only play the lead role, but also produce, direct and write the film. He was last seen in a cameo in Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai's film Zero.

