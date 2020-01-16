R Madhavan Responds To Maharashtra Police's '3 Idiots' Post Warning Against Triple Riding

Bollywood Actor R Madhavan's response to the 3 Idiots picture shared by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday has taken the internet by a storm. The Maharashtra police in its bid to warn the commuters against triple riding shared a picture of all three main characters of the hit 2009 film 3 Idiots. The picture was from the scene where Madhavan, Aamir Khan, and Sharman Joshi were riding a single scooter without any helmets.

The picture shared by the Police read, ‘Triple seat. Jaane Nahi Dege Tujhe (We will not let you go)’

Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye,

Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le #AalIzzNotWell #RoadSafetyWeek @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/tsHr8Izw86 — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) January 13, 2020

Coming up with a perfect response for the same, Madhavan replied with a picture of his own from real life. The picture showed Madhavan riding a bike alone and can also be seen wearing a helmet. “I agree WHOLE Heartedly...,” he wrote in his tweet. Netizens also hailed the response by Madhavan.

