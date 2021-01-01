'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas Surprises Fans With New Poster, Extends New Year Greetings

Coming in as a surprise for fans on the first day of New Year, superstar actor Prabhas shared the official poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The actor who will be seen essaying the role of a fortune teller in the film took to Instagram and shared his looks. In the intriguing poster, the actor looks dapper as he is seen wearing a black sweatshirt teamed up with matching pants. Complimenting his looks, the megastar is also seen wearing a black Ben Hogan style cap.

Radhe Shyam new poster out

As soon as the actor shared the poster, several fans of the actor could not hold on to their excitement and expressed their happiness in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Happy New Year Anna, and I love you.” Another user wrote, “Happiest lovely romantic new year 2021.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “This is the best new year's gift. Excited to meet the actor in the theatre.” Another user wrote, “Ah I'm waiting when is it gonna release! Can't wait.”

Apart from this, the makers had earlier unveiled the motion poster of the film on Prabhas’ birthday in October. The soothing teaser gives fans a glimpse at Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' mystical chemistry. The latest video kick-off in the middle of a majestic forest featuring a train running on the track. Viewers are then taken to different scenes of stationed animated characters that recite Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic tale in a different time periods, cultures, and settings. In the end, the motion video then shares a glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerna submitting themselves to the surreal wind as they travel on the train..

Coming to the release of the film, the Baahubali actor is planning to release his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the third anniversary of the SS Rajamouli directorial film. According to Bollywood Hungama, Prabhas is in talks with the producers of Radhe Shyam to release the film towards the last weekend of April 2020 when his 2017 hit+ film Baahubali 2 was released. The forthcoming film is set against the backdrop of classic Indian mythology and has been shot extensively in Italy. The last shooting schedule of the film is currently in progress at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad. Apart from this, Prabhas is also gearing up for his next film Adipurush that will hit the screens on Independence day in 2022.

