Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam To Release On April 30? Read Details Here

After the success of the superhit film, Bahubali 2 which proved to be the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema, megastar Prabhas is planning to release his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the third anniversary of the SS Rajamouli directorial film. According to Bollywood Hungama, Prabhas is in talks with the producers of Radhe Shyam to release the film towards the last weekend of April 2020 when his 2017 hit film Baahubali 2 was released.

Prabhas eyeing April release for Radhe Shyam

One of the sources close to the film told the entertainment portal that the weekend towards the end of April is a festive period with holidays across the nation catering to the laborers, who form a major chunk of the mass audience. The source further revealed that Prabhasis looking to make the May Day weekend his own with the release of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The source also said that the end of the month also marks the onset of summer vacation for the kids that also makes it more apt for the release. According to the source, Prabhas recently indulged ina discussion with his producers and is contemplating on bringing Radhe Shyam on April 30, provided that the cinema halls are open across the country.

Apart from Prabhas, producer Bhushan Kumar also echoed similar sentiments and is eager to release the film on April 30, considering that he will get a two-week free run at the box-office before Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 will get released on Eid in Hindi.

Radhe Shyam features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is said to be an epic love story set in the 1960s, with Prabhas in the role of a fortune teller. It is set against the backdrop of the classic Indian mythology and has been shot extensively in Italy. The last shooting schedule of the film is currently in progress at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad. Apart from this, Prabhas is also gearing up for his next film Adipurush that will hit the screens on Independence day in 2022.

