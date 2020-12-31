Prabhas To Unveil Trailer Of Upcoming Telegu Film 'Zombie Reddy' On January 2

Pan India star Prabhas is all set to unleash the trailer of the Prashanth Varma directorial Telegu film Zombie Reddy. The actor is set to surprise the fans with the trailer on January 2, 2021. Actor Teja Sajja who will be seen playing the lead in the film took to Twitter and shared a poster while revealing the news. The poster showed Prabhas sitting on a chair with his one hand resting on the gun. The background can be seen engulfed in the fire. The poster mentioned that “Rebel Stra Prabhas will unleash Zombie Reddy Big Bite on January 2.”

Prabhas to unveil the trailer of Zombie Reddy

Actor Teja Sajja is all set to make his debut in cinema with this film. The Prashant Verma directorial film is the first zombie film in the Telugu industry. The film will also revolve around the coronavirus epidemic. The shooting of this film has been completed and it is currently at the post-production stage. Actor Teja Sajja will be seen romancing Anandhi and Daksha in the film Raj Shekar Varma is producing the film while Mark K Robin scores music. As soon as the actor shared the news, several fans of Prabhas could not control their excitement and took to the comment section to share their happiness. One of the users wrote, “Wish you all the best team Zombie Reddy.” Another user wrote, “Best wishes Brother from #Prabhas fans.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Expecting a big blockbuster,” while another wrote, “All the best Teja from Prabhas anna fans.”

Meanwhile, superstar Prabhas has been riding on a successful spree by signing films back to back that will release next year. The Baahubali actor Is planning to release his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the third anniversary of the SS Rajamouli directorial film. According to Bollywood Hungama, Prabhas is in talks with the producers of Radhe Shyam to release the film towards the last weekend of April 2020 when his 2017 hit film Baahubali 2 was released. Radhe Shyam features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is said to be an epic love story set in the 1960s, with Prabhas in the role of a fortune teller. It is set against the backdrop of the classic Indian mythology and has been shot extensively in Italy. Apart from this, Prabhas is also gearing up for his next film Adipurush that will hit the screens on Independence day in 2022.

