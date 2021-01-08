Radhika Kumaraswamy Summoned By CCB In Yuvraj Swamy Duping Case

CCB has summoned Kannada actor Radhika Kumaraswamy. The actor has been summoned to record her statement in the Yuvraj Swamy cheating case. Swamy has been accused of cheating a realtor for duping him for ₹10 crores. The realtor also said that Yuvraj promised him an election ticket. Find out more details about Radhika Kumaraswamy’s involvement in this case below.

CCB summons Radhika Kumaraswamy in cheating case

Kannada actor Radhika Kumaraswamy has been summoned by the CCB. The actor has been summoned by the Central Crime Branch in regards to her receiving ₹75 lakh from Yuvraj Swamy. Yuvraj Swamy was recently arrested as a realtor pressed duping charges against him. The Kannada actor is expected to appear before the CCB on January 8, 2021. She received ₹75 lakhs in her account from Swamy.

According to multiple reports, Radhika Kumaraswamy told reporters on Wednesday that she received ₹15 lakhs from Yuvraj Swamy for starring in a period film. But she is not aware of why ₹60 lakhs were deposited in her account. Furthermore, according to Zoom TV’s report, Radhika has said that she will cooperate with the CCB for this investigation. The CCB is expected to question Radhika regarding this transaction.

Radhika Kumaraswamy in her statement to the reporters also mentioned that Yuvraj Swamy was close to her father. She has known him for the last 17 years but she was unaware of his background. She also added that she was unaware that Yuvraj has cheated people. She was recently made aware of him duping people.

Yuvraj Swamy’s duping and cheating case

As mentioned earlier, Yuvraj Swamy was arrested by the CCB in December. The reason for this arrest being a realtor allegedly claiming that Swamy duped him of ₹10 crores. Moreover, the said realtor also said that Swamy had promised him an election ticket. When Yuvraj Swamy’s house was raided by the CCB, ₹26 lakhs and a cheque of ₹91 crores was found. Swamy has claimed that he belongs to a right-wing organisation. Apart from the realtor, Swamy has reportedly duped many other actors and public figures.

