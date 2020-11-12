Actor Upendra To Don The Director's Hat Again For His 50th Kannada Film

The Raktha Kanneru actor, Upendra has been in the news due to his recent dive into politics. The Kannada actor is multitalented and has been a part of many films writing and direction as well. The actor-director has delivered many superhit films such as Om, Shh, Super and Upendra. Upendra’s movies and direction ventures are popular for thier unconventional non-linear narratives. His amazing take and unique style of direction has had fans waiting for the actor to come up with his next directorial venture soon. The wait is finally about to come to an end for all the fans.

Raktha Kanneru actor Upendra to return to direction with 50th film

According to an interview with Kannada Prabha, Upendra spoke about his next directorial venture. The actor confirmed that he will be returning to the director's chair soon. This will mark his 50th film as an actor in the Kannada Film Industry. Upendra’s 50th movie was initially speculated to be directed by Manju Mandavya. But the Bramha actor confirmed during his interview that he would be directing his 50th film himself and the director and screenplay writer Manju will be a part of another project. The details of which are yet to be revealed.

Upendra said that the story of his next directorial will be based on the current taste of the audiences and would be something that speaks to the generation in a more apparent way. He said that he has two plot ideas in his mind which he came up with during the lockdown and is currently studying those topics and will start the writing process as soon as he can lock down the project. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

Upendra’s new movie that is about to release is Kabza. The action drama is directed by R Chandru and is said to release in 2021 as well but given the pandemic restrictions and schedules, the actor says it’s tough to resume shootwith a limited crew. The big-budget film has many prominent actors in the cast like Prakash Raj, Manoj Bajpai and Upendra. The team is planning to release the film in seven languages- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.

Image credits: @nimmaupendra IG

