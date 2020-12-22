Recap 2020: Yagna Shetty To Ramesh Aravind; Best Performances In Kannada Movies

With the growing trend of fresh entertainment, regional cinema is developing day by day. Be it Telugu, Kannada or Tamil, film industries have been advancing with each coming year. There were several actors who stole the limelight in 2020 with their commendable performances. Here's a look at the best performances by actors in Kannada movies in 2020.

Best performances in Kannada movies in 2020

Yagna Shetty in Act 1978

Act 1978 movie is a Kannada movie based on a pregnant widow who tries to get money from her long and continuous ordeal. It stars Yagna Shetty in the lead role. Yagna Shetty in Act 1978 plays the role of the protagonist. The actor has been hailed for her portrayal and the movie is also much loved by the audience. Act 1978 has 8.4 ratings on IMDb. The movie made a major buzz recently when it was announced that it would be the first Kannada movie to release in theatres.

Ramesh Aravind in Shivaji Surathkal

Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya is a critically acclaimed mystery thriller that is written and directed by Akash Srivatsa. The movie is co-produced by Anup Gowda and Reka KN. It features Ramesh Aravind and Radhika Narayan as the lead characters. The movie, when released in the theatres on February 21, 2020, received great reviews from the critics. Ramesh Aravind did justice to his character and also led the cast in the movie. Shivaji Surathkal received great reviews and therefore, it was later released on OTT platform ZEE5.

Pruthvee Ambar in Dia

Dia is a Kannada film written and directed by K S Ashoka, and produced by D Krishna Chaitanya under Sri Swarnalatha Productions. Starring Pruthvi Ambar, Dheekshith and Kushee in lead roles, Dia released on January 7. Dia received critical acclamation and Ambar was hailed for his portrayal. Dia has 8.2 ratings on IMDb.

Darling Krishna in Love Mocktail

The Kannada romantic drama Love Mocktail released in January 2020. The film starred actors like Sunil Kumar. N a.k.a Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around the protagonist’s quest for love. It features the various difficulties faced by the protagonist Aadi, as he tries to find his soulmate.

This film was the directorial debut of actor Krishna and he was hailed for his performance. While the film did extremely well at the box office, it was also received well on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Further, Raghu Dixit’s music was greatly appreciated by audiences. It has an 8.3 rating on IMDb. It also gained major recognition when the movie was announced to be remade in Telugu with Tamannah Bhatia.

Greeshma Shridhar in Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days is a book written by R.K Narayan which was originally published in 1935. It is a collection of short stories that are set in the fictional town of Malgudi. It has a South-Indian setting and has a total of 32 stories. It was also published outside of India by Penguin Classics in 1982.

The book was later adapted into a TV show. In 2020, Malgudi Days was adapted as a movie with Vijay Raghavendra as Lakshminarayana Malgudi and Greeshma Shridhar as Prakruti. Shridhar was hailed for her performance and she shined in her role. With the popularity of the book and the TV shows, critics called out Malgudi Days, a nostalgic portrayal.

