'Hebbuli' Cast: Read To Find Out Who Starred In The 2017 Kannada Action Film

Hebbuli is a Kannada language action film which released in the year 2017. The film was directed by the Indian cinematographer and directory, S. Krishna. The film received great reviews and was widely loved by the audience. Here is a look at the cast of Hebbuli, a film which starred many major South Indian actors.
Kiccha Sudeepa stars in Hebbuli as Captain Ram who returns after learning the news of his brother's death. The case of his demise was stated to be a suicide. But, Captain Ram further investigates into it to find out the real reason behind the sudden and mysterious passing away of his brother.
A small request to all you frnzz. Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you fnzz coming in such large numbers to just wish me. Since the present situation doesn't permit nor support,, I regret to say there won't be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all ur health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means,, going back 10 steps and re inviting what we all are trying to get rid of. Covid still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering. Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. Im sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now ,,I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won't be any celebration nor any event. Yeah,,, if possible,,,pls do help a few in ur areas in whichever way you can.It will only do you good🤗. Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times,I may not have lived up to ur expectations,, I shall surely try my best ,,,to live up to all that,,, to entertain you all more,, and yeah,, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends. Much luv to you all ,,,now & forever. 🤗🙏🏻🤗 Nimma Preethiya, Kichcha.
The Hebbuli cast saw Amala Paul star as Doctor Nandini. Doctor Nandini falls in love with Captain Ram after he rescues her. She helps him in his investigation of his brother's sudden death.
V. Ravichandran starred in the film as Sathya Moorthy, Captain Ram's brother, who gets killed. Sathya Moorthy's sudden death was a shock to his brother, who decided to further look into the matter as it seemed to be rather unusual.
Kabir Duhan Singh played the character of Kabir in the film Hebbuli. He was the driver of the car who killed Kutappa, a person that Captain Ram had suspected to be his brother's murderer.
Arasikere Anjanappa is played by P. Ravi Shankar. Anjanappa is the person who joins hands with Amruth Shah in the film to kill Sathya Moorthy. He also helped Amruth to later try to kill Ram as well.
Ravi Kishan starred in Hebbuli as Amruth Shah. He was one of the culprits who had a hand in the murder of Sathya Moorthy. He later tried to get Captain Ram as well.
The actors who played the Hebbuli characters are largely recognised for their work in the South Indian film industry. The film Hebbuli was later recreated into a Tamil version in 2019. The film was Amala Paul's Kannada debut and it garnered over a hundred-crore at the box office.
