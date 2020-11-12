'Hebbuli' Cast: Read To Find Out Who Starred In The 2017 Kannada Action Film

Hebbuli is a Kannada language action film which released in the year 2017. The film was directed by the Indian cinematographer and directory, S. Krishna. The film received great reviews and was widely loved by the audience. Here is a look at the cast of Hebbuli, a film which starred many major South Indian actors.

Kiccha Sudeepa as Captain Ram

Kiccha Sudeepa stars in Hebbuli as Captain Ram who returns after learning the news of his brother's death. The case of his demise was stated to be a suicide. But, Captain Ram further investigates into it to find out the real reason behind the sudden and mysterious passing away of his brother.

Amala Paul as Nandini

The Hebbuli cast saw Amala Paul star as Doctor Nandini. Doctor Nandini falls in love with Captain Ram after he rescues her. She helps him in his investigation of his brother's sudden death.

V. Ravichandran as Sathya Moorthy

V. Ravichandran starred in the film as Sathya Moorthy, Captain Ram's brother, who gets killed. Sathya Moorthy's sudden death was a shock to his brother, who decided to further look into the matter as it seemed to be rather unusual.

Kabir Duhan Singh as Kabir

Kabir Duhan Singh played the character of Kabir in the film Hebbuli. He was the driver of the car who killed Kutappa, a person that Captain Ram had suspected to be his brother's murderer.

P. Ravi Shankar as Arasikere Anjanappa

Arasikere Anjanappa is played by P. Ravi Shankar. Anjanappa is the person who joins hands with Amruth Shah in the film to kill Sathya Moorthy. He also helped Amruth to later try to kill Ram as well.

Ravi Kishan as Amruth Shah

Ravi Kishan starred in Hebbuli as Amruth Shah. He was one of the culprits who had a hand in the murder of Sathya Moorthy. He later tried to get Captain Ram as well.

The actors who played the Hebbuli characters are largely recognised for their work in the South Indian film industry. The film Hebbuli was later recreated into a Tamil version in 2019. The film was Amala Paul's Kannada debut and it garnered over a hundred-crore at the box office.

