Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Death: Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares An Emotional Tribute

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise at the age of 39 has plunged the entire film industry in a state of shock and despair. Many members of the Kannada film industry along with the fans poured in condolences for the actor. Recently, KGF actor Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to her social media to remember one of their fond memory with Chiranjeevi Sarja from their daughter Ayra's birthday.

Radhika Pandit shared a beautiful monochrome picture wherein she can be seen posing with the late Chiranjeevi Sarja and his brother. The picture was taken from her daughter Ayra's birthday party last year. Radhika also had a heartfelt caption.

Radhika Pandit shared an emotional tribute for late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja

She wrote that it is hard for her to believe that a warm soul like Chiranjeevi Sarja has gone so soon. She also offered her condolences to Chiranjeevi Sarja's family namely Meghana Sarja, Dhruva Sarja, and Ammaji Sarja. She stated that they lost a dear friend in Chiranjeevi Sarja. Take a look at Radhika Pandit's post and tribute to Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was last seen in the film Shivarjuna

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. The actor, who has entertained fans in over 20 Kannada films, breathed his last at a hospital in Bengaluru. As per media reports, he suffered from breathing issues earlier in the day, after which he had been taken to the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, known for his work in the Kannada film industry and other film industries. He is the brother of Dhruva Sarja, who is also a Kannada actor. Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj also happens to be an actor. He is also the grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad.

Chiranjeevi Sarja made his debut with the film, Vayuputra in 2009. The film made him win several laurels and enabled him to establish a strong foothold in the industry. Since then the actor went on to become a part of successful movies like Chirru, Chandralekha, Bharjari, Seizer, Aatagara, Ram-Leela, Amma I Love You, and Sinnga . The actor was last seen in the movie, Shivarjuna, that released in March 2020.

