Remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja: From Chandralekha To Whistle - The Actor's Best Movies

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, aged 39. He was in a hospital in Bengaluru at the time of death and died due to a cardiac arrest. As per reports, he suffered from breathing issues earlier in the day, after which was taken to the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the nephew of popular Kannada actor Arjun Sarja and the grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad. He started his career with Kishore Sarja’s Vayuputra in 2009. Since then, he was a part of several hit films. Take a look.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s best movies

1. Amma I Love You (2018)

Amma I Love You was a remake of the hit 2016 Tamil film, Pichaikkaran. The film was a huge hit at the box office and showcased Chiranjeevi Sarja’s evolution as an actor. The film also starred debutant Nishvika Naidu and Sithara in lead roles. Directed by K. M. Chaitanya, the film revolved around how a wealthy man takes part in a religious offering for his mother.

2. Rudra Tandavaa (2015)

Rudra Tandava is often considered by critics as one of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s most challenging roles till date. The film was a remake of Tamil film, Pandiya Naadu. The story of Rudra Tandavaa revolved around a man who takes revenge for his brother’s death. The film also starred Radhika Kumaraswamy, P. Ravi Shankar and Girish Karnad in pivotal roles.

3. Chandralekha (2014)

Chiranjeevi Sarja played several characters in the Om Prakash Rao directed Chandralekha. The film was a remake of the 2013 Telugu film Prema Katha Chitram. The film was loved by both critics and the audience. Chandralekha also starred Shanvi Srivastava and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles.

4. Whistle (2013)

Whistle was a remake of the 2012 super hit Tamil film, Pizza. The film starred Pranitha Subhash, Guruprasad, Chi. Gurudutt and Vijaya Koundinya in pivotal roles. The film showcased the story of a young, newly engaged couple who chase their dreams and aspirations. The film was a hit at the box office and even received praises from critics for its plotline.

5. Varadhanayaka (2013)

Varadhanayaka is one of the biggest hits in Chiranjeevi Sarja’s career. The film was also the debut of Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy into the Kannada film industry. The film was a remake of the Telugu film, Lakshyam. The film also starred Sudeep, Nikeesha Patel, P. Ravi Shankar, etc in pivotal roles. It was also dubbed in Hindi as Ek Tha Nayak.

