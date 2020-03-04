Radhikaa not my mom, she's my father's second wife, says Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is a popular name down south and is known for being vocal about her choices, like and dislikes. Recently, the star opened up aboout her personal equation with her step-mother and her half siblings.

The eldest daughter of Sarathkumar, Varalaxmi opened up on the equation she shares with her stepmother. The actor was reacting to her stepsister Rayane’s statement that her mother Radikaa was ‘blessed to have four children.’

In a recent interview with a media publication, the Podaa Podi actor clarified that she did not look at Radikaa as her mother. She added that the veteran actor was her ‘father’s second wife’ and expressed her delight about the star couple ‘working it out.’ Varalaxmi added that she is often asked why she referred to her stepmother as ‘aunt’ in her tweets.

She stated that everyone has only one mother, and added that she will always consider Radikaa as her aunt. The Madha Gaja Raja star continued that she does not hate her stepmother and enjoys a good rapport with her.

Radikaa had recently hailed Varalaxmi and wrote ‘more power to you’ when she had opened up on her ‘casting couch’ experience. The latter had shared how she was asked to give in during the initial phase of her career, but she even fought in one situation.

Sarathkumar has two children with his first wife, Chaya, also a daughter named Pooja apart from Varalaxmi. He married Radhikaa in 2001. Radikaa too has a daughter with her first husband, Rayane, who is married to cricketer Abhimanyu Mithun, while the star couple has a son named Rahul together.

On father's other family

Varalaxmi also shared her father was an extremely good father to Rayane though she is not his blood relation, and highlighted how he had even performed all the rituals for his marriage.

