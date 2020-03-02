Actor Varalaxmi is the daughter of popular actor Sarathkumar and has made her name in the film industry. She made her debut with the Tamil film Poda Podi opposite Simbu. Since then, she has been seen in films like Sandakozhi 2, Sathya, Tharai Thappattai, Sarkar, and Maari 2. She has done about 25 films and in Tamil and also has made her mark in the Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries as well.

Radikaa reacts to step-daughter Varalaxmi's bold statement about the casting couch

Although being the daughter of a popular actor Sarathkumar and stepdaughter of actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar revealed that she also was sexually harassed to get her to break into the film industry. After Varalaxmi’s message to the women who want to enter the industry fighting the casting couch came out, her stepmother Radikaa Sarathkumar came forward in support of Varalaxmi. Take a look.

While speaking to a media portal, Varalaxmi expressed that she also had to save herself from the casting couch in the early stages of her career. She also added that she was asked to give in to the wishes of several producers and directors. But the step-daughter of Radikaa did not give in to the requests and chose to struggle instead.

She also gave the message of saying ‘NO’ to the young people who want to join the industry. After this Radikaa Sarathkumar came forward on her Twitter and appreciated the message Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gave to the public. Radikaa wrote in her tweet “Well said Varu, more strength to you 👍👍”. Take a look at the tweet here.

Well said Varu, more strength to you 👍👍 https://t.co/4CxJBqh0VU — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) March 1, 2020

