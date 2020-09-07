Radikaa Sarathkumar Shares Lovely BTS Picture With Taapsee Pannu, Says ‘devils At Work’

Radikaa Sarathkumar has been roped in to be a part of an upcoming Tamil movie which will also star Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Speculations were rife surrounding the movie, that it will be the directorial debut of Deepak Sundarajan who is the son of actor and director Sundarajan. Now, that the shooting of the movie has finally begun in Jaipur, Radikaa recently took to her social media to share a lovely picture with her co-star Taapsee.

Radikaa Sarathkumar poses with Taapsee Pannu

Talking about the picture, Radikaa can be seen looking regal in a green saree with a matching blouse along with printed borders. She can be seen sitting on a chair against the backdrop of what looks like a majestic set of the movie. Taapsee can be seen posing right alongside the Naseeb Apna Apna actor. The Badla actor can be seen in a casual pink top and printed blue pajamas. She can also be seen sporting a colorful bandana with the look.

The off-screen bond between the two lovely ladies is evident with the beautiful picture. Radikaa captioned it by stating, 'Devils at work.' One of the fans reacted to the post stating that a legend is posing with a future legend in the picture while others reacted with some heart emojis. Take a look at the picture shared by the Kizzake Pogum Rail actor and the reactions of the fans to it.

The movie is touted to be a comedy and thriller flick. Some of the major chunks of the film will be shot in Rajasthan. The crew of the movie is also taking all the necessary precautions amidst the ongoing pandemic situation and is shooting with a minimal crew. The makers are expected to reveal more about the film soon.

The movie is expected to release early in the year 2021. Actor Yogi Babu will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Meanwhile, apart from this project, Radikaa is also shooting for her TV show, Chithi 2. The veteran actor is also gearing up for the release of her other movies like Jail and Kuruti Aatam. On the other hand, Taapsee will soon be resuming the shooting for her movie, Haseen Dilruba which also stars Vikrant Massey.

