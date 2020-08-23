Taapsee Pannu's Upcoming Movies Feature Some Interesting Concepts, Take A Look

Taapsee Pannu, over the years, has been delivering a number of hit films and has thus garnered a huge fan following. The actor is known for her versatility and her amazing acting skills that she brings forth through her movies. Taapsee Pannu has been a part of a number of films in the past and is among the few actors in Bollywood to work on multiple projects in a single year. The upcoming list of films too looks quite promising for Taapsee as her fans are excited to watch her on the big screen.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming films

Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the lead role in the film Haseen Dillruba which is expected to release on September 18. The film is touted to be an intriguing mystery thriller project which has been directed by Vinil Mathew. The actor had already shared the poster of the film which gave out a dramatic feel to her audience. The blood-soaked feet along with other elements made for an interesting poster and thus got fans intrigued to know what they can expect from the film. Haseen Dillruba will also feature actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.

Shabaash Mithu

Based on the life of prominent Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, the film Shabaash Mithu serves as her biopic. Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the titular role in the movie and her fans are excited to watch her in action soon. The makers of the film haven’t revealed too many details of the film just yet; however, fans are eager to watch the story of Mithali Raj. Pictures of Taapsee Pannu having a gala time with Mithali Raj were spotted on social media which created a tremendous buzz. Shabaash Mithu has been directed by Rahul Dholakia.

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

Rashmi Rocket

The film Rashmi Rocket currently only has a limited amount of information available. However, Taapsee Pannu will be playing the role of an athlete as per the motion poster of the movie. The motion poster of the film itself looked quite intense and intrigued fans to know more about the film. Fans even wondered if Rashmi Rocket was based on a real-life personality. Thus, according to several news portals, the makers revealed that the film was not based on any person and was a fictional narrative.

