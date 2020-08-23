Taapsee Pannu's Mixed Martial Arts Training Helped Her To Bag The Lead Role In THIS Film

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is counted amongst the most versatile female stars in Tinsel-town. With stellar acts in films like Pink, Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, and Naam Shabana the Bollywood diva has proved her acting mettle time again. But, do you know for one of Taapsee Pannu's most successful movies she got selected because of her mixed martial arts training?

Also Read:Taapsee Pannu And Varun Dhawan's Adorable Pictures | Take A Look

Film For Which Taapsee Pannu's Mixed Martial Arts Training Helped Her To Bag The Lead Role

In the year 2017 released filmmaker Shivam Nair's much-liked action thriller Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Taapsee Pannu's stupendous performance in the movie was highly lauded by both critics and audience. A major highlight of the film was the jaw-dropping action sequences performed by the Badla actor in the most enticing way. As per IMDb trivia, for Naam Shabana, the makers of the action flick zeroed down on Pannu's name as the lead only because she was trained in the mixed arts and Aikido.

Also Read:Randeep Hooda's Birthday: Throwback To His Phenomenal Transformation For 'Sarabjit'

Taapsee Pannu is trained in mixed martial arts and this training of her impressed the makers and was one of the major reason why she was selected for Naam Shabana to play the lead in the movie. Apart from this, the makers of Naam Shabana also wanted the Thappad actor to undergo Krav Maga and Kudo training for the movie. As Taapsee's character in the film was that of a secret intelligence agent, who is not just very fit but is physically very strong and trained to combat any enemy coming in the way of her mission. This was the reason why Taapsee Pannu's fitness level was top-notch during the shooting of the film. She rigorously trained in Krav Maga, Kudo alongside mixed martial arts for the action-thriller.

Also Read:Aamir Khan & Others Who Refused To Sign A Film As They Wished To Essay Another Role In It

In fact, the Game Over actress did not use any stunt double and performed all the dangerous stunts in the movie herself. Coming to the story of Naam Shabana, the movie is a revenge-drama wrapped beautifully by the director Shivam who gave it a patriotic angle. Naam Shabana is a prequel of Akshay Kumar's 2015 movie Baby and, the National Award-winning actor also made a special appearance in the film. As per BO collection, Naam Shabana minted ₹56.09 crores and the producers made a decent profit as the film was made at a budget of ‎only ₹15 crores.

Also Read:Amitabh Bachchan & Other Actors Who Underwent A Drastic Transformation For Their Roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.