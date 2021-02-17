Raghavendra Rajkumar Hospitalised, Son Shares Update About Actor's Health

Actor and producer Raghavendra Rajkumar was rushed to the hospital after complaining of breathing issues. He has been hospitalised at a private hospital in Yeshwantpur on February 16, 2021, according to Kannada Asianet News. Raghavendra Rajkumar's son Vinay Rajkumar gives updates on his health.

When did Raghavendra Rajkumar's health start deteriorating?

Raghavendra had started feeling unwell during the shoot of the movie Belaku. He complained of breathlessness and tiredness after which he was admitted to Columbia Asia Referral Hospital in Yeshwanthpur at 5:30 p.m. The hospital released a statement saying the Sandalwood star is "stable." His wife Mangala Raghavendra and son, Vinay Rajkumar are present with him as attendants at the hospital.

Raghavendra's angiogram reports show that his heart rate was between 180 to190, the normal heart rate being 70 to100. He is now being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. Doctors have reported that Raghavendra's blood pressure was also low.

Vinay Rajkumar told reporters, "My father is absolutely fine, there is no need to panic. He is currently under observation; he will be discharged tomorrow morning or afternoon.” In 2013, Raghavendra had to undergo surgery when he suffered a stroke in Affinity Fitness Centre during a fitness session, according to the Deccan Herald. The actor, known as Raghanna, had a blood clot in his brain due to which he had to undergo surgery.

Who visited Raghavendra Rajkumar at the hospital?

Prior to his hospitalisation, Raghavendra was working with Dhruv Sarja for an audio release on February 14, 2021. Dhruv Sarja himself visited the Rajatantra actor at the hospital. Actors Puneth Rajkumar, Sriimurali and Shivarajkumar have also visited Raghavendra at the hospital.

Raghavendra Rajkumar's upcoming releases

Raghavendra Rajkumar will next be seen in Pogaru, which will be released on February 19, 2021. He played the role of Captain Rajaram in his latest movie, Rajathantra. His movie Belaku's release date is yet to be confirmed. Raghavendra's son Vinay Rajkumar is expecting many of his releases- Graamayana (April 14, 2021), 10 (April 25, 2021), Andondittu Kaala (October 18, 2021), and R the King (December 15, 2021)

