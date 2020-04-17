'Pogaru' Song 'Karabuu' In Controversy As Chetan Kumar Takes A Dig At Dhruva Sarja

In this time of crisis, the Kannada film industry has been doing the most to keep its fans entertained and engaged. Recently, the makers of Pogaru released the first video song from the film. This song from the film Pogaru is titled Karabuu and stars Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. This song was released on April 2, 2020, and after the release of the song it has been facing a lot of backlash as the song is glorifying of violence against women in the song. After this controversy, Chetan Kumar who is famously known for Aa Dingalu, indirectly took a dig at the hero of the film Dhruva Sarja. Here is what Chetan had to say about the song from Pogaru.

Chetan Kumar takes a dig at Dhruva Sarja

A Kannada film actor calls women 'dog, fox, insect'



Acts in a song where as 'romance', he pulls heroine's hair; threatens to electrocute & cut her throat; assaults women all w/ no consent



Now wishes #AmbedkarJayanti w/ glorification of religious figure



Sick, ironic, ignorant — Chetan Kumar (@ChetanAhimsa) April 15, 2020

Chetan Kumar took to his twitter on April 15, 2020, to take a dig at the Pogaru hero indirectly. In his tweet, he expressed how the actor is calling women a "dog, fox, insect". He also expressed by saying on how is it romance when the hero pulls the heroine's hair, threatens to electrocute them & even cut her throat. He also added by saying that the hero is assaulting women all with no consent as a way of expressing grievance towards the song. Chetan Kumar also expressed that all of this is "Sick, ironic, ignorant".

In the song, Dhruva Sarja is seeing in the role of a gangster who is trying to win the heart of the girl. The leading lady of this film is played by Rashmika Mandanna. Netizens have also slammed Rashmika Mandanna for featuring in such kind of a song. The film Pogaru was supposed to release in March. But was postponed due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Pogaru will feature stars likes Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. It will also feature Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P. Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Morgan Aste and Dharma in the pivotal roles.

