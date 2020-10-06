Dhruva Sarja's Net Worth To Soar As AP Arjun Announces Film With Actor On His Birthday

Actor Dhruva Sarja kick-started his career in 2012 with his debut in the film Addhuri, helmed by AP Arjun. The movie was a huge success and it bagged several awards too. Since then, Dhruva Sarja has been a part of several films in his career. Here's a quick look at Dhruva Sarja's net worth and career graph details.

Dhruva Sarja's net worth

As per the report of Dreshare.com, Dhruva Sarja's net worth is around Rs 3 to 4 crore in 2020. Dhruva Sarja's income is inclusive of his appearances in movies. Starring Radhika Pandit and Dhruva in lead roles, Addhuri bagged him the Udaya Film Award for Best Debutant- Male in 2013.

Dhruva Sarja's movies

After Addhuri, Dhruva was once again paired opposite Radhika Pandit in Chethan Kumar's Bahaddur. The film hit the bullseye as it garnered massive love from the audience. After the success of Bahaddur, Dhruva appeared in the movie, Bharjari in 2017. In the following year, he did a cameo in Prema Baraha.

On his birthday, October 6, Dhruva took to his Instagram and revealed that he is all set to collaborate with his Addhuri director, AP Arjun for his next. "After 8 years, Addhuri combo is back" read the caption on the post. More so, he also promised fans that he will soon share an update about it.

Dhruva Sarja is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Pogaru. The movie was supposed to release in March. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pogaru stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P. Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Morgan Aste and Dharma in the pivotal roles.

Dhruva Sarja turned 32 on October 6. On his special day, wishes poured in on social media. However, a day ahead of his birthday, the actor took to his Twitter and expressed that he finds it hard to tell fans to not visit his house. Owing to the pandemic, Dhruva asked his fans to stay wherever they are.

Dhruva's tweet was penned in Kannada language, which roughly translates to, "You guys are our annadata. Every year, you'll shower so much love upon me. And this year, you all shouldn’t come here. I don’t like to say it; but because of the things around, please stay where you are and bless me from your home. Your wishes protect me."

