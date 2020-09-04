Ragini At CCB Office Over Sandalwood Drug Nexus, Gadgets Confiscated From Her Residence

As reported by Republic Media Network over the Central Crime Branch conducting searches at the Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi's Bengaluru residence earlier in the day in connection with the drug nexus in the Sandalwood industry, a new development states that the CCB has confiscated the actor's gadgets including her mobile phone and laptop. The CCB had carried a search warrant from Court before conducting the raid at Ragini's residence at Bangalore.

The actor was asked to appear before the Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of CCB Sandeep Patil. The CCB officials did not bring her in their vehicle to the CCB office and she was allowed to travel in her own car.

The actor on Thursday confirmed in a series of tweets that she was summoned by the CCB. However, she said she could not appear before the CCB because she received the summon on short notice. She added that her lawyer presented her case for not being able to come at such short notice.

I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received https://t.co/yHsBpREC1M I received it at a very short notice,I was unable to appear today before the CCB police.However out of respect for the process of the law ( contd )

My advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time.

I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police.( contd )

I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again I express my gratitude to concern 🙏

Lankesh's revelation on Sandalwood drug nexus

This seemingly comes after deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit Lankesh revealed about the drug nexus in the Kannada Film industry. This scandal had surfaced after the arrest of three individuals M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran when the Narcotics Bureau of India busted a drug racket in Bengaluru.

Indrajit Lankesh on August 29 had spoken to media regarding the involvement of certain Kannada actors in the drug menace linking the Sandalwood industry to the drug nexus. He even alleged that the names of two new actresses surfaced during an investigation, but they weren’t interrogated due to the supposed political connection.

Lankesh had also alleged about a car accident at South End Circle in Bengaluru a few years ago being pushed under the carpet as drugs were found in the car with some artists.

Indrajit Lankesh, a filmmaker by profession seemed eager to reveal information to police provided he is given adequate security. He was also summoned by the CCB on Thursday. The police questioned him for about five hours in connection with the alleged drug activities in the Kannada film industry, popularly known as Sandalwood.

“Indrajit Lankesh was called to CCB and his statement was taken, wherein he mentioned about some past incidents and also took few names. No material or evidence was given to corroborate what he said. We are inquiring into it,” Joint Commissioner of Police said in a statement after his interrogation on Thursday.

He was also interrogated by CCB on Tuesday where he revealed names of about 15 people from the industry involved in drugs.

“I have given (names of) around 15 people who I know are into the drug business. I shared those names with the police,” Lankesh had told PTI after his interrogation on Tuesday.

Amid the drug nexus controversy, the Karnataka excise minister H Nagesh had supported Lankesh and assured action against the drug menace, while Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP government in the state for the alleged rise in the "sale of marijuana in the state".

Republic's report on August 31 also said Police sources claimed that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers.

