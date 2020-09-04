CCB Raids Kannada Actress Ragini's Residence In Bengaluru To Probe Drug Nexus

In a massive development, a search by Central Crime Branch (CCB) is underway at the residence of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi in Bengaluru. This raid is in connection with a drug nexus investigation. The CCB carried a search warrant from Court and now conducting searches at Ragini's residence at Bangalore.

The actress too confirmed in a series of tweets on Thursday that she has been summoned, but expressed her inability to depose immediately and has sought time till Monday morning to personally appear before the CCB officials.

Dwivedi had said that her advocates have appeared on her behalf before the police and explained her inability to turn up. Her lawyers have sought time till Monday.

I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received https://t.co/yHsBpREC1M I received it at a very short notice,I was unable to appear today before the CCB police.However out of respect for the process of the law ( contd ) — 👑 Ragini Dwivedi 👑 (@raginidwivedi24) September 3, 2020

My advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time.

I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police.( contd ) — 👑 Ragini Dwivedi 👑 (@raginidwivedi24) September 3, 2020

I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again I express my gratitude to concern 🙏 — 👑 Ragini Dwivedi 👑 (@raginidwivedi24) September 3, 2020

Lankesh's revelation on drug nexus

This seemingly comes after deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit Lankesh revealed about the drug nexus in the Kannada Film industry. This scandal had surfaced after the arrest of three individuals M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran when the Narcotics Bureau of India busted a drug racket in the city of Bengaluru.

Indrajit Lankesh on August 29 had spoken to media regarding the involvement of certain Kannada actors in the drug menace linking the Sandalwood industry to the drug nexus. He even alleged that the names of two new actresses surfaced during an investigation, but they weren’t interrogated due to the supposed political connection.

“There is a link between the drug industry and the Sandalwood. Some actresses consume banned substances at parties and carry them in their vanity sets too,” he said.

Indrajit Lankesh, a filmmaker by profession seemed eager to reveal information to police provided he is given adequate security as reported by Republic Media Network on August 31.

Lankesh had also alleged about a car accident at South End Circle in Bengaluru a few years ago being pushed under the carpet as there were drugs found in the car with some artists.

Republic's report also said Police sources claimed that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning.

“We have requested him to share all the details with us to help us fight the drug mafia,” he added.

While the Karnataka excise minister H Nagesh supported Lankesh and assured action against the drug menace, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP government for the alleged rise in the "sale of marijuana in the state".

